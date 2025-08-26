Shows of the Week: Toody Cole Honors the Late Fred Cole’s Birthday

Thursday, Aug. 28

The late Fred Cole was the missing link between the primitive garage rock the Pacific Northwest was so good at churning out in the ’60s and the later generations of garage punks who would turn the heat up underneath it. Rarely without a band between his industry debut as a teen in 1964 and his death in 2017, Cole is one of the most important figures in Portland rock history, and his widow and frequent bandmate Toody Cole is honoring him with a celebration of what would’ve been his 77th birthday featuring her band, the Reverberations, and Los Hackals. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $21.25. All ages.

Friday, Aug. 29

Long after the initial wave of Obama-era indie-rock beach mania washed away with the tide, Tennis has emerged as the most enduringly popular band of the movement, and if they lack the jazzy extended chords that characterize true yacht rock, their penchant for extended sailing and songwriting trips should compensate. Married frontcouple Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley recently announced a hiatus from the project following this year’s Face Down in the Garden, and they’re hitting the road for one last tour with support from beach-goth legends Real Estate. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove. $52.25. All ages.

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Earth’s place in the metal canon would be secure even if all they ever did was invent drone doom, laying the groundwork for the hyperamplified classical minimalism Boris and Sunn O))) would run with later. But in the 2000s, the band reemerged magnificently as an instrumental rock band tinged with spaghetti-Western grandeur, dishing out another run of classic records like The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull and Angels of Darkness, Demons of Light. They haven’t put anything out since before the pandemic, but their concerts are as hypnotic as ever. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $26.05. 21+.