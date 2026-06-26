Food Service Workers Share Their Favorite Budget Meals

While assembling this year’s Cheap Eats guide (“Portland’s Best Cheap Eats,” WW, June 24, 2026), we asked a few pros outside of our cabal of food writers for tips. In truth, to get the best bites, you need to ask the folks working in the business. We tapped restaurant owners and workers, asking where they score budget meals after a long shift on their feet, when shift meal slop and the same discounted menu items are no longer cutting it. Here are their favorite spots around the city that won’t break the bank.

Maegan McCoy

Barista, Nam Tao Huu soy milk shop

“There’s a burrito at Pepino’s on 23rd that’s called ‘El Cheapo Burrito,’ which is kind of humiliating to order,” Maegan McCoy says. “But you can make additions to it, and it gets slightly cheaper than the regular menu.”

El Cheapo Burrito, packed with pinto beans, rice, Monterey Jack and salsa, will run you $5.65 on its own, including a “pretty good amount of chips,” McCoy says. If you add chicken for $3.75, the modified burrito rings up to 10 cents cheaper than the on-menu chicken burrito ($9.50). Don’t knock it until you’ve ordered 10 and saved a dollar. Pepino’s Fresh Mexican Grill, 914 NW 23rd Ave., 971-247-9882, pepinos.org. 11 am–9 pm daily.

McCoy also uses the Too Good to Go app to save on day-old bagels down the street at Spielman’s. Through the app, they can get a pack of six bagels for $3.29 (compared to $5.75 in-store) that will last them a week. Otherwise, Spielman’s salt and herb whole wheat bagel with vegan Tofutti spread ($4) is their go-to in a hurry. Spielman Bagels & Coffee, 2314 NW Lovejoy St., 503-208-3083, spielmanbagels.com. 7 am–2 pm daily.

Rachel Troiano

Server, Xiao Ye

On her way to play pickleball at the Mount Scott Community Center, Rachel Troiano often pops over to Bella’s Italian Bakery & Market for a breakfast sandwich, “one of the more affordable bakeries in town, for sure,” Troiano says. Her choice is the veggie breakfast slider, which, for $8, comes with a slice of egg frittata, arugula, provolone and spicy aioli on a sesame brioche bun. Olympia Provisions salami cotto stars in another breakfast sandwich that’s the same price.

Troiano is also into Bella’s almond cake ($4): “dense, rich, almond, buttery flavor,” she muses, adding that it’s great with a cappuccino. Bella’s Italian Bakery & Market, 9119 SE Woodstock Blvd., 971-255-1212, bellasitalianbakery.com. 8 am–3 pm Wednesday–Friday, 9 am–3 pm Saturday and Sunday.

When she’s going out to the river or the mountain, Troiano likes to stop by the food cart La Favorita on Southeast Powell on her way out of town. Her current go-to is the breakfast burrito ($10), with bacon, ham, sausage or all three (for the same price!) and a selection of housemade salsas on the side. La Favorita Mexican Food, 13505 SE Powell Blvd., 503-464-6437, lafavoritamexfood.com. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Jed Hamilton

Manager and pizza cook, Atlas Pizza

One of Jed Hamilton’s favorite cheap eats is right down the block from the Atlas Pizza on Southeast Division, a New York–style slice shop where he works. At Shera Indian Food, a food truck behind Allgood Brewing, $17 can get you a variety of entrees, from chicken vindaloo to lamb biryani to chicken tikki masala, all of which come with rice. “And naan,” Hamilton adds, which you can add for $3.49. “Lots of naan.” Shera Indian Food, 2415 SE 35th Place, 971-425-0300, sheraindianfoodor.com. 10:30 am–8:15 pm Monday and Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8 pm Tuesday.

Before work, Hamilton often stops by Wayhi Bento in Sellwood, a food truck serving grab-and-go bentos of things like honey-lemongrass pork, teriyaki tofu, and spicy ginger beef over a base of rice or yakisoba noodles. Hamilton’s order? Half brown rice and half noodles with teriyaki chicken thighs ($12), plus a side of veggies ($1) with “all the peanut sauce that I can muster,” he says. Wayhi Bento & More, 6661 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-421-0665, wayhibento.com. 11 am–6 pm Monday–Friday.

And after work? Hamilton likes the cheesesteak spot Steakadelphia on Southeast Powell. For $12.50, the classic cheesesteak with white American cheese is packed with layers of beef, onions and Steakadelphia’s housemade sauce. Steakadelphia, 5835 SE Powell Blvd., 503-788-7141, steakadelphia.com. 11 am–8 pm Monday–Saturday.

Maher Makboul

Owner, The Sultan Cafe

When he wants to treat himself, Maher Makboul, owner of Slabtown Middle Eastern grill The Sultan Cafe (featured in past WW Cheap Eats guides) heads to the Portland State University food carts. Specifically, Orasa Thai Taste in the University Station Food Carts.

“It has some of the classics,” Makboul says, “but the way they cook their Thai food is completely different than any I’ve had, and I love it.”

Makboul calls himself “a drunken noodle fool” ($16.50) and also recommends the chicken and beef skewers with sticky rice and dipping sauce ($16.50 for chicken, $18.50 for beef). Orasa Thai Taste, 616 SW College St., 503-891-9152, instagram.com/orasa.pdx. 11:30 am–8 pm Monday–Friday, noon–4 pm Sunday.