Shows of the Week: Mike Gamble Bets on Himself

A serious enough composer to score a little-seen Francis Ford Coppola movie and an entry in Marvel’s Venom saga, Dan Deacon has never abandoned the Technicolor electro-punk sound and convivial vibe that were key trademarks of his work as a core member of Baltimore’s Wham City collective. Though he creates his music with a wild and confusing array of electronics, which he unspools on the table in front of him like a sci-fi hacker plugging into the matrix, his shows are less like raves than a combination of a punk-rock show and a communal bear hug. The Get Down, 680 SE 6th Ave. 8 pm. $37.90. 21+.

Patrick Shiroishi is on the way to becoming the premier skronker of his generation, a saxophonist who’s lent his fire-music gifts to records by everyone from hardcore collective the Armed to indie darlings Dirty Projectors. His new solo album, Forgetting Is Violent, unifies the disparate threads of his work around the core theme of American racism and its painful legacy—one that Shiroishi, a descendant of Japanese Americans who were interned during World War II, excavates through meticulously researched music deeply informed by his family history. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $23.23. 21+.

Mike Gamble is one of Portland’s most exciting composers and guitarists, making WW’s Best New Bands this year with his “jam band” Neighbors while seeking out like-minded improvisers for free and experimental shows like his upcoming date at No Fun. He’ll be joined by a rhythm section of two luminary Bay Area musicians: Todd Sickafoose, a bassist whose orchestrations you might have heard on Anaïs Mitchell’s concept album-turned-Broadway smash Hadestown, and Ches Smith, a drummer with an impressive avant-rock pedigree from Xiu Xiu to Mr. Bungle. No Fun, 1709 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 7 pm. $15–$30. 21+.