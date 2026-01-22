Shows of the Week: Feel The Antlers’ Emotional Cataclysm

Friday, Jan. 23

The Antlers are responsible for some of the most emotionally cataclysmic indie rock of the past two decades, not least their 2009 concept album Hospice, whose “Sylvia” contains some of the most bracing quiet-loud dynamics since Kurt Cobain first took a leaf out of The Pixies’ book. Their new album, Blight, is their most topical yet, and in the harsh and dumbed-down zeitgeist of the second Trump administration, it holds that singer Peter Silberman would turn his eternally tormented gaze to the world around him. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 7 pm. $32.21. 21+.

The Stranniki take their name from a traditional Russian way of ascetic wandering, and on their own journey through the annals of Eastern European music, the duo of Psoy Korolenko and Polina Shepherd has accrued a vast knowledge of Yiddish and Russian music and poetry. Their journey has finally brought them to Portland, where they’ll lead a night of revelry that should enthrall committed folkies and folklorists as well as newcomers curious about the world of fascinating traditional music from the old country. Eastside Jewish Commons, 2420 NE Sandy Blvd. 7:30 pm. $25. All ages.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Cate Le Bon occupies an enviable position near the center of indie rock. Her work as a producer brings out the best in clients like Wilco, Deerhunter and Devendra Banhart, and the two albums she made as Drinks with former partner Tim Presley are among the enduring gems of the latter-day post-punk revival. Her split with Presley is the animating spirit of her new album, Michelangelo Dying, whose title captures both the Renaissance grandeur and the emotionally daring tone of the music she makes under her own name. Revolution Hall, 1300 Stark St. 7 pm. $38.11. All ages.