Shows of the Week: Maria Somerville Brings Her Enchanting World to the Holocene

Sunday, April 12

Maria Somerville’s 2025 album Luster, released through the great indie label 4AD, opens with a wash of harps and birdsong, situating the listener on the rugged coastline of the singer-songwriter’s native Connemara in Ireland. But when that first hit of dream-pop guitar kicks in, that’s when you know Somerville has created her own world, one as enchanting as those dreamed up by 4AD forebears like Cocteau Twins and Dead Can Dance. Holocene regular Patricia Wolf opens her upcoming Portland show. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 p.m. $28.03. 21+.

Richard Thompson (Courtesy of Richard Thompson)

Tuesday, April 14

Richard Thompson is probably the best guitarist you’ll ever see live. From his days as the teenage guitar whiz in British folk-rock colossus Fairport Convention through a series of often raw and pained-sounding albums with his ex-wife Linda Thompson, the now-76-year-old virtuoso is a perennial dark horse in the rankings of all-time fretboard wizards. He’s as nimble as ever on 2024’s Ship to Shore, and he’s established a fruitful artistic partnership with current wife Zara Phillips, with whom he’ll perform at Rev Hall. Revolution Hall, 1300 Stark St. 8 pm. $56.48. All ages.

Oklou (Bandcamp)

Wednesday, April 15

It’s the decade of Oklou. The classically trained 32-year-old from rural western France has emerged as one of the stealth pop queens of the 2020s with a remarkably distinct style situated somewhere between polyphonic Baroque music and the tactile, clinical electro-pop you’d expect from someone like Owl City. With production assists from Danny L Harle and A.G. Cook, her 2025 album Choke Enough introduces fascinating new wrinkles into the ’00s-enamored pop that’s the musical lingua franca of the internet. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8:30 pm. $43.50. All ages.