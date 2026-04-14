Shows of the Week: The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis Offer a Rare Alchemy

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Friday, April 17

What happens when the rhythm section on some of the tightest music of the post-hardcore era teams with a loop-happy guitarist and a journeyman jazz saxophonist? In the case of The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis, a rare kind of alchemy. Fugazi’s Brendan Canty and Joe Lally form a grid as tight as those on Ornette Coleman’s ’80s harmolodic funk records, while guitarist Anthony Pirog and sax player Lewis improvise rapturously; rarely has jazz sounded more like punk rock, or vice versa. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $42.72. All ages.

Loidis (Bandcamp)

Saturday, April 18

Brian Piñeyro and Brian Leeds are former roommates, radio co-hosts and eminent figures in contemporary underground dance music. Piñeyro is best-known for fusing reggaeton beats and ambient synths as DJ Python. Leeds found critical acclaim with his ambient project Huerco S., but for his six-hour back-to-back set with Piñeyro, he’s spinning as Loidis—the name under which he released the stripped-down minimal techno odyssey One Day in 2024, plus a fantastic remix of James K’s “Peel” last week. Barn Radio, 215 SW 1st Ave. 10 pm. $28.75. 21+.

Cart Budwig (Courtesy of Bart Budwig)

Tuesday, April 21

Bart Budwig, a pillar of the Portland cosmic country scene, suffered a life-threatening aortic dissection earlier this year. Though the singer-songwriter is recovering stably at the time of this writing, he was forced to take months off work, and Mississippi Studios is hosting a benefit show to make up for his medical expenses and lost income. The lineup of luminaries local and beyond includes peripatetic troubadour John Craigie, Sierra Nevada roots-rocker Graham Farrow, and rising country singer-songwriter Margo Cilker. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $32.36. 21+.