Shows of the Week: STRFKR Brings Acid-Fried Pop to Holocene

Thursday, June 4

Holocene has nurtured Portland’s electronic music scene for two decades while providing a ready-made factoid with which locals can bless newcomers: “Hey, did you know Bon Iver named a song after that place?” The nightclub is celebrating its 23rd anniversary with a DJ set by STRFKR, Portland’s favorite purveyors of acid-fried pop, while live house duo Kiwi & Fifi celebrates a new LP release and Troubled Youth DJs. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison Ave. 8 pm. Free with RSVP. 21+.

Jeff Rosenstock (Bandcamp)

Saturday & Sunday, June 6-7

Jeff Rosenstock has held on to his DIY way of doing things even as it’s become clear he’s one of the most important rock figures of his day. Forged in the crucible of ’90s ska punk, the Long Island artist found indie stardom with a string of solo albums (including No Dream and its skankin’ counterpart Ska Dream) that endeared him even to the punk-agnostic; meanwhile, he’s made a conscious effort to keep shows cheap and even went so far as to found Quote Unquote, the world’s first donation-based label. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $17–$34. All ages.

Hunx and His Punx (Wikipedia)

Tuesday, June 9

If you were in the Bay Area in the late ’00s or early ’10s, you might’ve seen a rail-thin, reedy-voiced leather dude wrapping himself around a pillar while backed by an uncommonly brassy and charismatic band of punkettes. Hunx and His Punx spent much of the past decade on the back burner following solo outings by frontman Seth Bogart and bassist Shannon Shaw (whose band Shannon and the Clams are stars of the garage-rock world), followed by periods of personal turmoil for both members. It’s a miracle their album Walk Out on This World was even made, let alone that it’s this good. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $38.26. 21+.