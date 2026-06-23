Shows of The Week: Searows Brings Bed Room Pop to the Wonder Ballroom

Saturday–Sunday, June 27–28

Sometimes it takes something very quiet to break through all the noise. Searows, the once-unassuming bedroom pop project of a young Portlander named Alec Duckart, managed to infiltrate the TikTok algorithm with “House Song,” a soft mood piece about a house that wears its memories in its walls. Soon he was duetting with gothic Americana star Ethel Cain, and his newest album, Death in the Business of Whaling, is far more expansive—and expensive—than the GarageBand sketches that propelled him to fame. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $35–$120.47. All ages.

Tuesday, June 30

Autechre’s music is as challenging as it comes. After finding fame in the ’90s with a few techno classics that were at least somewhat user-friendly, the U.K. duo took a left turn into machine abstraction in the ’00s and have remained there since. How does one even begin to cover their music? Shane Parish has an idea. His new album, Autechre Guitar, is one of the most audacious solo guitar recordings in recent memory, and he’ll interpret Autechre’s computerized compositions with an opening set by Patricia Wolf. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $22.91. 21+.

Wednesday, July 1

There are a lot of alt-country barstool poets making the rounds right now, but former State Champion frontman Ryan Davis beats most of them, not just in the quality of his lyrics but the sheer amount of them. The songs on New Threats from the Soul, his second album with the Roadhouse Band, sprawl for anywhere from six to 12 minutes. Davis almost never stops singing during that time, packing his music with wry turns of phrase, cryptic references, and even the occasional beery sing-along moment. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $32.36. 21+.