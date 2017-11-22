"Based on the interviews conducted and materials reviewed, we do not find any evidence that overt discrimination against any protected class occurred," Miller Nash lawyer Elisa Dozono wrote in her Feb. 9, 2018 report. "Put simply, we do not find any evidence (1) of a pattern of ongoing and persistent harassment severe enough to alter the conditions of employment and that the harassment was because of an individual's sex, gender identity or sexual orientation; (2) that APANO treated an individual disparately in the terms and conditions of employment because of the person's sex, gender identity or sexual orientation; or (3) that APANO denied a position or a promotion because of an individual's sex, gender identity or sexual orientation."