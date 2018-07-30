Elsewhere, Matthew Korfhage was awarded second-place in the Arts Feature category for "The Dream of Portland Is Alive in Japan," in which he traveled to Tokyo to investigate Japan's curious obsession with Portland culture. Former Music Editor and current Arts & Culture Editor Matthew Singer was also the first runner-up in the Music Writing category, while a trio of covers, from artists Vicente Marti, Rachel Brown Smith and Vanessa Rivera, placed third in the Cover Design category.