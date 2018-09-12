Grocery Tax Measure Leads to Cease-and-Desist Letter: Backers of Measure 103, which would amend the state constitution to prohibit taxes on groceries, are sending a cease-and-desist letter to every member of the coalition that's backing the no campaign. Threatening to sue supporters of a campaign is an unusually aggressive move. But the Yes on Measure 103 campaign says opponents have misrepresented the effect of the measure, claiming it would apply to fuel taxes and Medicaid taxes on hospitals. "My client has been, and continues to be, damaged by numerous false statements made by Vote No on 103 and its Coalition Members regarding Measure 103," writes Portland attorney Jill Gibson in the Sept. 10 letter. Opponents stood by their claims—and criticized the yes campaign's tactics. "The special interests bankrolling the yes campaign are playing dirty politics," says Becca Uherbelau, executive director of Our Oregon, which is fighting the measure.