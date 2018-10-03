It's hard to believe Portland drivers, previously known for being so excruciatingly considerate that they'd knife each other over who gets to go last at an unmarked intersection, have suddenly developed the horn etiquette of a taxi driver in Calcutta. But lately, whenever I pause for pedestrians in a crosswalk (you know, rather than running over them so the guy behind me can get to his destination three-tenths of a second sooner), I immediately get an earful.