XRAY.fm Announces Move to Buckman

After more than a decade operating out of the Falcon Art Community building in North Portland, independent nonprofit radio station XRAY.fm plans to move its headquarters and broadcast studio to a new home this September—one that will include a bar and live performance space.

“We’ve spent our first decade creating great radio and building a loyal following,” said Chase Spross, XRAY’s station director, in a statement announcing the move. “This move to Southeast Portland allows us to finally address the second half of our mission: serving as a physical gathering space for the community.”

The Falcon, while large enough to host the station’s equipment, is insufficient for hosting bands or events and also isn’t accessible for visitors with mobility issues, according to information released by XRAY.

The station’s new home at Southeast 10th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard will include upgraded soundproof broadcasting and production studios, as well as a flexible community event space and a performance space wired for streaming live on the air, with room for an in-studio audience.

The new location also features a bar and large garage doors that Spross plans to use for block parties and community gatherings, according to the release. The station also hopes to host events in the new space such as voter education, author talks, art shows, and record swaps. According to an announcement on XRAY’s website, the move is happening in partnership with Kickstand Comedy, which is situated at the same intersection.

The renovation of the new building, a former microbrewery, began in March of this year. All XRAY programming will be broadcast remotely during July and August while equipment is moved and the existing studio is decommissioned. The new studio will be ready for the air in September.

The station is currently trying to raise $55,000 to support the extra costs of construction, equipment, and materials needed to finish the move. Donor perks include an invitation to the new space, limited-edition prints, and a private music performance.

XRAY currently hosts more than 100 DJs with original music programming, as well as collaborative projects with Street Roots, Friends of Noise, the University of Oregon’s Multimedia Storytelling program, and students from Portland Community College.