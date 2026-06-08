Beaverton High Grad Wins Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Musical

A Beaverton High School graduate won her first Tony Award last night at a ceremony June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Shoshana Bean took home the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in The Lost Boys, a musical adaptation of the 1987 Kiefer Sutherland vampire movie of the same name. Bean plays the role of single mother Lucy Emerson, whose two sons get caught up in the mischief of a group of local teenage rebel vampires.

Fittingly, Bean dedicated her award to mothers in her acceptance speech.

“This is for the mamas,” she said. “This is for the single mamas. This is for my single mama. You are the wild heroes. This is for the incredible army of women that surround and uplift me. This is for every woman who ever felt like she was too much, or not enough. I beg you not to wait for permission to be all of who you are.”

Bean was nominated in the same category in 2022 and 2024. Bean graduated from Beaverton in 1995.

It’s been a strong run for actors with Oregon roots at the Tony Awards lately. In 2025, Cole Escola, who grew up in Clatskanie, won Best Leading Actor in a Play for their role in Oh, Mary!, a one-act comedy about the life of Mary Todd Lincoln. Escola also wrote the play.

In other Oregon connections to the Tonys this year, Bill Rauch, former artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, won Best Direction of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Corey Brunish, a Broadway producer who named the Portland’5 theater downtown, took home a statue for producing Death of a Salesman, which won for Best Revival of a Play.