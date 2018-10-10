WHAT TO KNOW:
- A researcher claimed to “closely and respectfully” examine 10,000 dog genitals at Southeast Portland dog parks. It wasn’t true. Here’s what really happened.
- This weekend, Mike Elias, a core songwriter of the country band Denver and owner of leather work store Ship John, was the victim of an assault and robbery that left him with a fractured skull that required multiple surgeries. According to Portland police, the suspects attacked Elias with either a hammer or a hatchet.
- Opponents of a city of Portland tax measure on the November ballot today released a study showing that Measure 26-201, the Portland Clean Energy Initiative, could raise $43 million to $79 million annually in taxes.
- There’s a rivalry brewing in the bi-coastal food scene, and it’s between the country’s two most famous Portlands. Recently, both Portland, Ore., and Portland, Maine, were awarded first-place food city accolades from two different sources.
- Hollywood Theatre is honoring the late Oregon animator Will Vinton with a screening of some of his most well-known work.
- Not all affordable sushi in Portland arrives via conveyor belt. Fish & Rice is the newest, naturally lit gem in Portland’s crown of chic counter-service spots. The small space boasts not only a formidable $13, two-roll lunch plate but a superlative cute factor that will tempt a visit long after the combination special expires at 3 pm.
- As winter rolls into Portland, most flock to Mount Hood for skiing, snowboarding and cozy lodges. But what if you’re more into wind and rain than freezing temps and snow? For those still seeking an outdoorsy excursion (and perhaps a hot toddy), the Oregon Coast has become a winter mecca for storm watchers.
