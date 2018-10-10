WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO EAT:

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

WHERE TO STORM WATCH: 

  • As winter rolls into Portland, most flock to Mount Hood for skiing, snowboarding and cozy lodges. But what if you’re more into wind and rain than freezing temps and snow? For those still seeking an outdoorsy excursion (and perhaps a hot toddy), the Oregon Coast has become a winter mecca for storm watchers.
Cape Meares. (Michelle Devona)
Cape Meares. (Michelle Devona)