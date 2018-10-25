As of today, Oct. 25, all registered voters in Multnomah County should have received ballots for the Nov. 6 general election, county elections officials say. Completed ballots must be turned in to any official drop-off site by 8 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 6.
For anyone who hasn't received a ballot yet, there are a few things to do. First, call the county elections office: 503-988-3720.
Voters can also visit the central Multnomah County Elections office at 1040 Southeast Morrison Street or the Voting Center Express inside the Multnomah County East Building at 600 Northeast 8th Street to replace lost ballots, in addition to getting help, asking questions, voting in person, or delivering ballots during their open hours. The center is open until Nov. 6.
For after hours, ballots can also be dropped off at any of the official ballot drop sites. Multnomah County elections recently opened up a new 24-hour official ballot drop site in the Parkrose neighborhood, located at the Mount Hood Community College Maywood Park Center.
Ballots can also be mailed to the elections office.
Multnomah County Elections also provides an interpreter free of charge to anybody needing assistance in a language other than English.
Comments