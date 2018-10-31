Elinor Langer: That it really was a local racist movement. That's the heart of my case. It was so convenient for Portland—for the establishment of Portland, and anyone else who wanted Portland to look good—[to have a trial to suggest that the blame go to] an outside agitator. The Southern Poverty Law Center [the civil rights group that brought the suit against Metzger] is very powerful and very effective, and they made their case that Metzger was responsible. But Metzger didn't matter. It's true [the killers] had some of his propaganda, but they had a lot of other people's propaganda, too. That's what I wish people would see now. Getting rid of Metzger—what did it accomplish?