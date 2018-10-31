For their part, the skinheads in the Southeast Portland apartment—who were willing to pose for pictures, but asked that their full names not be published—say they have been misrepresented by the news media. They complain that news reports about them do not adequately explain their beliefs. But most Portlanders would be shocked by some of the group's beliefs, such as its intense hatred of religious and racial minorities. For example, they refer to the United States government as ZOG, which stands for Zionist Occupation Government, a term that means the president, the Congress and the Federal Reserve Board are controlled by Jews.