WHAT TO KNOW:
- A mailer for the Washington County chair’s race includes an image of a swastika, inflaming an already hotly contested election.
- Next week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will formally introduce his proposed ordinance to restrict when and where protesters can rally. He went on NBC News Tuesday night to discuss his plan.
- Dozens of food carts are slated to be displaced for redevelopment, but a trio of advocates has a proposal to keep those businesses alive. The plan calls for the creation of a “culinary corridor” by replacing some parking spots downtown.
- Elinor Langer knows about the murder of Mulugeta Seraw as well as anyone. She lived with it for over a decade. Langer is not a fan of the civil trial that followed the murder conviction.
- With election season comes countless campaign flyers tucked in Portlanders’ mailboxes. One local legislator wins creativity points for her method of mailer delivery.
- WW’s Give!Guide came out today. And, in the spirit of solidarity, G!G sat down with Portlanders like Damian Lillard and Cheryl Strayed to discuss how they show up to make a difference in times like these.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Avid Cider—the brand formerly known as Atlas—recently launched its first Portland location in a posh corner space on the ground floor of the newly constructed Couch 9 building.
MUST LISTEN:
- In the two years they’ve been releasing material as Maarquii, Marquise Dickerson has provided an endless supply of mantras for anyone who’s done putting up with bullshit. So it’s not surprising the MC’s first album is both charged up and smouldering.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments