With election season comes countless campaign flyers tucked in Portlanders' mailboxes. One local legislator wins creativity points for her method of mailer delivery.
Shemia Fagan, a former state representative who won the crowded Democratic primary for Senate District 24 (and faces no Republican competition this November, so congratulations to her) today posted a video of herself dropping flyers door-to-door in Happy Valley via e-scooter.
"You might be asking," Fagan says in the video, "Shemia, are you wearing that helmet to look cool? Yes. I'm also wearing this helmet because the campaign sent me out to the hilly suburbs and I am rocking my canvass today with this bad boy." That bad boy is a Bird model e-scooter.
Fagan, who in May unseated incumbent Sen. Rod Monroe (D-East Portland) in the primary contest for the Senate seat, is campaigning on behalf of Gov. Kate Brown; Janelle Bynum, Democratic candidate for House District 51; and Chrissy Reitz, Democratic candidate for Senate District 26.
A politician scooting by at 15 mph is an oddly endearing get-out-the-vote effort. But if you're still feeling uninspired, read WW's endorsements or listen to our endorsement podcasts. There are still five days left to cast your vote.
