It's easy to post about the issues you care about — and that simple act is important in its own right. But real change takes more than just an Instagram story. It means showing up, in real life, at a protest. It means taking 15 minutes out of your day, in real life, to vote in your local elections. It means making a donation, in real life, to a nonprofit that's working to address issues you care about. Our city needs more people — saints, if you will — who are willing to get off their phones and make a difference, now more than ever.