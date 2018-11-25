A Portland activist group is hosting a rally in downtown Portland today supporting the refugees in the Central American caravan marching toward the U.S. border.
The protest revives local discussion of the caravan of migrant refugees—a topic that has faded from political discourse after the election earlier this month. In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 vote, President Donald Trump and other Republicans talked extensively about the alleged dangers associated with the thousands of people seeking asylum. Trump sent military troops to the border for weeks to provide "support."
Some of the migrants reached the Mexican city of Tijuana near the U.S. border this week with little fanfare or incident. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a state of emergency and has asked the United Nations to provide humanitarian support for the 5,000 refugees who may be in the town for months as they wait to speak with U.S. immigration officials.
The Portland group will rally around the Battleship Memorial in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m today, Nov. 25.
The event is the International League of People's Struggles, Portland Central America Solidarity Committee, Fight for Im/migrants and Refugees Everywhere and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
