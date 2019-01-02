WHAT TO KNOW:
- No U.S. state currently places statewide limits on how much landlords can increase rent. But Oregon may soon.
- The identity of the financial backers of a Portland baseball franchise is a closely guarded secret. We found one.
- A Portland man says Burger King offered him free Whoppers for life after he was locked in the restaurant’s restroom. But he’s suing because he says the company reneged on the deal.
- A plan to use tourist dollars to house the homeless is now in limbo, and two governments say that’s because Multnomah County keeps changing the terms.
- Oregon cigarette sales have hit an all-time low. Blame Juul for sucking up the youth market.
WHERE TO DRINK:
Cloudforest is an espresso bar and, most of all, a mecca for drinking chocolate—essentially, hot cocoa made with chunks of chocolate instead of powder.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO:
In 2019, there are a bunch of places that have us shaking our legs and clutching our stomachs in anticipation. Here are nine restaurants and bars we're eagerly awaiting.
