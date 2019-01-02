Like it's name, La Perlita is a small jewel inside the three-story Ecotrust Building in Northwest Portland. In fact, it can be easy to miss if you're not paying attention. Tucked away in one corner of the first-floor lobby next to an office, you can breeze right by the itty-bitty blond wooden bar and out the back door without even realizing it. That's why there's a hot pink cursive neon sign hanging on the aging brick wall to catch your eye. And with any luck, that'll happen, since co-owners Angel Medina and Lucy Alvarez serve the best True Mexican Mocha ($5) in town. Made with cafe de olla syrup that's a holiday potpourri of comforting flavors, including brown sugar, cinnamon, orange peel, clove and anise, the drink is a triple texture of warmth and never overly sweet, thanks to additions of dark Ghirardelli chocolate and cocoa powder. The cafe nook is part of a trio of shops opened by Medina and Alvarez and serving their Smalltime Roasters coffee. Bring a friend and order each of the Cortaditos ($3.75) to share, which come in Brazilian, Mexican and Cuban varieties—the latter offering a creamy sweetness of a traditional café con leche. Pair that with a pastry from Dos Hermanos Bakery, and at least your mouth will be tricked into thinking you're somewhere other than a lobby on a drizzly winter day in Portland. ANDI PREWITT.