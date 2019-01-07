WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon rent increases could be capped at 7 percent, plus inflation, under landmark tenant legislation to be considered this session by the Legislature.
- The women running Multnomah County responded to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dancing controversy with their own video.
- National Parks employees have closed the road to Crater Lake, saying that the government shutdown is preventing them from emptying the park’s toilets. That could allow human excrement to overflow into the lake.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff Michael Cox resigned Friday, following bleak reviews for his boss and the revelation of Cox’s personal relationship with a subordinate.
- The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office started the new year with a full jail. How full? Corrections deputies had to release 55 inmates last week.
- In an op-ed, a former New York Times pharmaceutical reporter raises concerns about legal recreational weed—connecting legalization to psychosis and increased crime.
MUST-SEE MOVIES:
- The year has hardly started and you’ve probably still got a backlog of Oscar contenders you’re working your way through. But Hollywood has huge things in store for 2019. Here are just some of the movies we’re most excited about.
DRINK LIKE A TRAIL BLAZER:
- The Blazers are the “coffee snobs” of the NBA, according to ESPN. And they’re not drinking Stumptown, despite the Jusuf Nurkic commercial.
