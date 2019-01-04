According to Holmes, before every game, you won't find the team sipping Gatorade or some kind of weird macrobiotic smoothie, but a steaming hot cup of joe. And not just an order from the nearest Starbucks. It's a precise process, conducted by the team's sports performance specialists, involving an "electric grinder, electric kettle, two stainless-steel 16-ounce French press coffeemakers, and powdered, organic, coconut-based 'superfood' creamer." The water is boiled at exactly 190 degrees, and the beans—from local roaster Water Avenue, not Stumptown, despite those wacky commercials starring Jusuf Nurkic—are ground for a specific amount of time, and not 1 second more.