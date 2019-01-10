WHAT TO KNOW:

HOW TO EAT ROADKILL:

  • A new Oregon law makes it legal to eat roadkill. Before strapping that deer carcass to the top of your Subaru, here are a few helpful pointers. For example: “If the eyes are glassy and watery still, it’s relatively fresh.”
(Rick Vodicka)
MUST-SEE SHOW:

Portland, you have a bellowing, drunk man to thank for the brief return of one of your favorite former resident comics. JoAnn Schinderle will perform two live shows this month in order to re-record a set that was interrupted by a spectator.

JoAnn Schinderle (Thomas Teal)
