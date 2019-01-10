WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland police fired guns at two people in the first week of 2019. The shootings, one fatal, make the last 100 days as violent as any full year since 2010.
- A searing investigation of workplace culture in the legislature spotlights the actions of Oregon’s most powerful lawmaker: Peter Courtney.
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer has proposed a new law, “H.R. 420”, which would regulate cannabis like alcohol. “While the bill number may be a bit tongue-in-cheek,” he says, “the issue is very serious.”
- Flu season has officially started in Portland, doctors say. And now is the time to get vaccinated.
- Portland’s first kosher brewery is opening a taproom. Leikam Brewing’s backyard brewhouse will also eventually move to the new property.
HOW TO EAT ROADKILL:
- A new Oregon law makes it legal to eat roadkill. Before strapping that deer carcass to the top of your Subaru, here are a few helpful pointers. For example: “If the eyes are glassy and watery still, it’s relatively fresh.”
MUST-SEE SHOW:
Portland, you have a bellowing, drunk man to thank for the brief return of one of your favorite former resident comics. JoAnn Schinderle will perform two live shows this month in order to re-record a set that was interrupted by a spectator.
