WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Portland author and the wife of Ristretto Roasters owner has sparked controversy with YouTube videos discrediting prominent sexual assault survivors. Ristretto employees have penned an open letter condemning the video blog.
- Newly proposed legislation could eliminate a potential funding source for Portland’s Major League Baseball effort.
- There’s much more snow in Oregon mountains this year than this time in 2018. But that’s no guarantee the state will escape wildfires.
- Oregon’s plans to toll parts of I-5 in Portland and I-205 on the Abernathy Bridge in Clackamas County took a major step forward this week.
- In support of local furloughed employees, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission for affected families.
- A new audit highlights structural problems at Portland Public Schools and the Oregon Department of Education. The year-long look finds neither agency has effectively aligned spending with outcomes.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Veteran MC Mic Crenshaw and MAX attack survivor Micah Fletcher’s new album is a cross-generational conversation about social change. Both MCs dig into the difficulty of thriving in systems and situations they were placed in by forces beyond their control.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Deep in winter hibernation mode with no plans to cook this week? Here’s our roundup of the top five places to dine out in Portland right now.
