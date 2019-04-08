WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz, an iconoclast who frustrated and outlasted two mayors, has decided not to seek a fourth term in 2020. Her decision sets off another scramble for an open City Council seat.
- A contract baggage handler at Portland International Airport was caught stealing firearms from the checked luggage of airline passengers.
- A man arrested while filming right-wing protesters at a Patriot Prayer rally last summer was found not guilty of disobeying federal police orders. A judge ruled the federal agents did not have lawful grounds to keep John Hacker out of Terry Schrunk Plaza.
- April showers bring a flooding Willamette River. But meteorologists say the swelling river’s floods won’t reach Portland.
- Sustainable toothbrush startup Goodwell Co. won PitchfestNW. A famed gynecologist vowed to put Goop out of business. And BDS protesters briefly interrupted a discussion of smart-city technology in Tel Aviv. Another TechfestNW is a wrap!
- “Linesitters” are people who wait in line for brunch so you don’t have to. Yep, this is a thing now.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- Here’s our top 10 list of the most outstanding and artfully crafted brews in Oregon this year.
MUST-LISTEN:
- While truly original ideas are scant on Love You to Death, the Hugs’ new album, the musicians are masters of synthesis who know how to push all the right buttons at all the right times.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments