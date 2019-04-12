WHAT TO KNOW:
- For nearly 30 years, the Oregon Military Department has been over-compensating its firefighters. Agency officials disclosed they’d been making excessive pension payments to firefighters for three decades—and now they want the law changed to make their mistake disappear.
- A racist incident at an Oregon High School basketball game in January prompted lawmakers to draft a bill requiring equity and inclusion policies.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants “significant changes” to a proposal that would require landlords to give more consideration to tenants with criminal backgrounds.
- E-scooters could be returning to Portland by the end of the month, and 12 companies have applied for inclusion in the city’s second pilot program.
- WW‘s news partner KATU floated the Willamette River yesterday with Portland Fire and Rescue, capturing on video the mess that has washed into Portland on a swollen river.
- A man who fled the Portland area after facing criminal charges for sexually abusing four girls was convicted April 9 in Clackamas County District Court—26 years after he was indicted.
FIVE CAMPSITES YOU CAN BIKE TO:
- You don’t need to go far outside of Portland to take in Oregon scenery by bike. We’ve compiled a list of five campsites that are bikable within a day from Portland public transit stops.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Natasha Kmeto shows a different side of herself on Verse/Versus. Each track has the feeling of a late-night emotional release that some would bury deep within the pages of a diary but that Kmeto coos into a microphone.
NOMINATE A NON-PROFIT:
