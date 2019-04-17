WHAT TO KNOW:

  • A nonprofit aiding refugees epitomizes Portland values, especially in the Trump era. But what happens when its workers want a union?
  • The Portland neighborhoods surrounding Interstate 205 are the most at risk of floods and intense heat. Those are also the neighborhoods where people are being priced out.
  • Russell Courtier, a member of a white supremacist prison gang who killed a black teenager by running him over with his Jeep in August 2016, was sentenced to life in prison with a 28-year minimum before he is eligible for release.
  • Portland Public Schools has decided to close school on May 8 after Portland Association of Teachers, the local teachers union, said that they planned to join a statewide walkout, in a protest over school funding.
  • A New Yorker article this week features an Oregon guardsman who left the military after befriending a wrongfully imprisoned Guantánamo Bay detainee.
  • In her new memoir, Adonia Lugo discusses why she no longer works in bike advocacy and why infrastructure alone won’t solve biking’s equity problem.

