WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Portland church built a tiny house village in the shadow of Kelly Butte to shelter homeless campers. Already, more people have applied for spaces than the church can provide.
- The owners of colorful Northeast Portland Cuban restaurant Pambiche are repainting their building with a white and beige coat. Over the years, the building started to look like “a bad ’80s album cover,” according to the owner.
- Environmental advocates are abandoning an Oregon ban on plastic straws because the bill was rewritten to prohibit local jurisdictions from making their own rules about straws.
- Public comments on an Oregon bill to limit excuses for avoiding vaccinations nearly set an all-time record. The number reflects the massive public pushback by anti-vaxxers.
- In an email sent yesterday, community groups are pushing
- Portland City Council to finish the work of withdrawing city government from the Joint Terrorism Task Force.
- Happy 420, cheapskates! A new study says Oregon is still the lowest weed prices in the nation.
WHAT TO BUY AT H MART:
- Portland’s most acclaimed Korean chef took us shopping at the brand new H Mart on Southeast Belmont. Here’s what ended up in his cart.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- With late hours, a solid lineup of beers, and some of the best Detroit-style pie in Portland, it’s hard to believe Assembly Brewing hasn’t been anchoring Foster-Powell for longer. We expect the neighborhood to welcome it warmly.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments