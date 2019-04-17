"We lived in a time when people weren't stoked on Korean food," Park adds. "I would take my American friends to go get Korean food, and they would literally spit their food out. I grew up feeling like what I was eating was shameful, off-putting, stinky. Growing up in Los Angeles, in one of the largest populations of Koreans outside of Korea, it was hard to move to Portland and not have the accessibility of Korean food and ingredients. The fact that this is here, I feel like a little bit of home has come to me."