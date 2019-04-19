WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland has plenty of boutique public transit options. One thing we don’t have? A funicular. That could soon change.
- For the first time in its history, TriMet has banned a person from riding the bus for the rest of his life. That person is Jared Walter, the so-called “TriMet Barber,” who has repeatedly assaulted women on public buses.
- Efforts to redevelop the Centennial Mills site on the banks of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland have once again ended in failure. The latest developer backed out Wednesday.
- In an effort to reduce waste, Nossa Familia announced yesterday it will be the first Portland coffee shop to charge extra for to-go cups.
- A Parkrose School Board member showed up visibly intoxicated at a Feb. 6 film screening and an equity discussion, both school events.
- With so many antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains floating around hospitals, why are so many hospital and nursing home workers riding the bus home in their scrubs? Dr. Know has the answer.
WHAT TO SEE AT SOUL'D OUT:
- This year’s Soul’d Out Festival is in the details. Here are the shows we’re most excited to see.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- A manic pixie dream girl, Neo dodging bullets in a stylish trench coat and trippy nature dreams on 4/20. Here are the best old flicks in theaters right now.
