A Parkrose School Board member showed up visibly intoxicated at a Feb. 6 film screening and an equity discussion, both school events.
Board Chairwoman Sara Kirby said witnesses reported board member Dave Carter "stumbling, slurring his speech and speaking in nonsensical, incoherent language."
He publicly apologized at a board meeting the following week, saying he had "really wanted to watch this film and participate in the equity meeting." He explained that he suffers from back spasms and had taken muscle relaxers and drunk a glass of wine earlier that afternoon to remedy the pain. He said in hindsight he should have "stayed home and rested."
The Parkrose School District covers portions of East Portland.
Kirby says no disciplinary action has been taken against Carter, and the incident hasn't been reported until now.
