WHAT TO KNOW:
- Multnomah County bought the shell of a former nightclub to use as a Portland mental health center. The county owns another piece of real estate without the funds to operate it or a detailed plan for what to do with it.
- Oregon Democrats traded away vaccination requirements in a deal with Republicans for higher taxes. That could make Oregon an anti-vaxx haven. “The Senate is a hospice where good bills go to die,” says one lawmaker.
- Oregon’s top wildlife official last week told the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service the state supports the feds’ proposal to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species list.
- The Blazers lost last night in Oakland. But the team’s next home game at Moda Center is the hottest ticket in the NBA right now. Yesterday, Sen. Ron Wyden asked Canada to assure safe passage for Enes Kanter should the Blazers meet Toronto in the NBA Finals.
- U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams threw his support behind the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, which has faced calls for elimination from City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
- The Oregonian’s sister paper in New Orleans was bought out by its crosstown rival, reviving questions about the holding company’s digital strategy.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- With apologies to the toned birdie hunter-killer fits of Nike pros like Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie, golf clothing has never been cool. Portlanders Chris Bailey and Maxton Reinland want to change that.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Top Burmese introduces Portland to the flavors of Myanmar, and they’ll bring it right out to your car. Why choose between quality and speed when you can have both?
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments