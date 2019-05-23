WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lashed out at two of his colleagues Wednesday in a heated debate over the police budget. He then profusely apologized. “I don’t even recognize myself sometimes,” he said.
- Campaign finance reform is inching through the Oregon Legislature. “On the one hand, what’s likely to move forward is really important,” says one observer, “and there’s another way it won’t change anything.”
- A North Portland church offered to host a pod village for homeless people. Then campers showed up unannounced.
- Oregon Democrats are on the verge of passing a “cap and trade” bill to fight climate change. But a Republican senator just filed a ballot initiative to cut the state’s gas tax—and undermine the incentive to use less fossil fuels.
- Cinetopia, the upscale movie theater chain that started in Vancouver, Wash., seems to have suddenly shuttered its multiplexes, with little notice or explanation.
- Portland police talked down a man in a mental health crisis who had climbed to the top of a construction crane in Southeast Portland, staying there for more than five hours.
WHERE TO EAT:
- The are the 10 best menu items at Hawthorne Asylum, Portland’s newest food cart pod. A handful of gems make it easy to piece together a world-class meal from every corner of the globe.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- You’ll soon be able to drink beer and wine at one of Portland’s hidden-gem bookstores: Mother Foucault’s.
