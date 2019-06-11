WHAT TO KNOW:

WHERE TO EAT:

(Laurel Kadas)
(Laurel Kadas)

GET OUTSIDE:

(Dave Guettler / Tia Sherry / Emily Guise)
(Dave Guettler / Tia Sherry / Emily Guise)

To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.