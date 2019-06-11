WHAT TO KNOW:
- A new lawsuit claims Andersen Construction management cut lucrative deals for themselves at the expense of other family members. Among the properties at issue: a college dormitory in Eugene and a luxury apartment building in Slabtown.
- The first heat wave of 2019 is here, and the Portland area could see record-breaking temps this week. Those soaring temperatures also increase wildfire risks.
- Public defenders in Multnomah County walked out June 10 to protest inaction by legislators considering reforms that would increase pay and decrease workloads for attorneys who represent indigent clients in criminal proceedings.
- Portland’s cash-strapped parks bureau wants a bigger slice of a regional natural-areas bond, because it doesn’t have the money to finish restoring or improving land it bought.
- Oregon still has too much weed. The House is expected to vote today on a bill that might eventually let farmers ship their bud across state lines.
- CJ McCollum sent his online foil Jennifer “I’m Trying” Williams a gift to thank her for inspiring the Blazers’ playoff run.
WHERE TO EAT:
- It’s too hot to cook. Here are the top five Portland restaurants to visit right now.
GET OUTSIDE:
- We crowdsourced a list of common concerns that prevent beginner or otherwise tepid cyclists from enjoying their time in the saddle, and reached out to some local experts for advice.
