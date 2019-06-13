WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, operators of the state’s largest casino, plan to purchase the defunct Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City. The purchase, if completed, could accomplish two important goals for the tribe.
- District attorneys quietly passed the hat in a failed attempt to overturn new Oregon laws reducing jail time. Emails newly obtained by WW illustrate a deep divide in the state, between the people who make the laws and the people who enforce them.
- The president of Linn County timber company Freres Lumber yesterday energized Defeat the Tax on Oregon Sales Now, the campaign committee seeking to refer a newly passed Oregon corporate tax measure to voters, with a huge donation.
- A car stolen in 1997 was found at the bottom of the Willamette River by a YouTuber. That’s not all he found.
- Congratulations, Portland: We broke another heat record. The temperature yesterday and the day before both broke historic highs for this time in June.
- The national gay rights movement was born in a hail of rocks, bricks and broken glass. In Portland, it began with a personal ad.
- Team Dresch always comes back when they’re most needed, whether they’re celebrating Pride or resisting neo-fascists. Here’s what we learned from the reissue of the queercore pioneers’ catalog.
- Sante makes for a welcome refuge from the hustle of the Park Blocks. And if you’re looking for something beyond drag bingo and Jell-O shots, it’s also a refreshing shift from the standard westside LGBTQ bar experience.
