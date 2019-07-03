Monday's Tornado Fifth in City History: The tornado that touched down briefly in Portland at 5:30 pm Monday was the second to hit the metro area in nine months, but only the fifth recorded in the city's history. The storm uprooted trees, pulled bricks out of chimneys and ripped shingles off roofs. Wind gusts reached 80 mph. The last tornado to hit Portland was Oct. 28, 2018. Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Portland, cautions, however, against linking the freakish weather to climate change. He says "looking at the impact of what a changing climate might do [to weather patterns], there is not a strong link with tornadoes."