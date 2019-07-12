WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon budgeted millions of dollars to help poor people buy electric cars, but much of the money has gone unused. A frustrated advocate says the state must move faster: “The overwhelming narrative is that these are expensive toys for rich white boys.”
- Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty waded into controversy last month when she questioned efforts to reduce traffic deaths. This week, she retracted her initial statement and emphasized her key concern: that police traffic enforcement disproportionately targets people of color.
- One of the most notorious murderers in Portland history turned up in California last month—with 4 pounds of cocaine and a ton of cash.
- A rural Oregon town will celebrate its first official Pride next month, making it one of the smallest cities to host the event: “If this tiny town can do it, anyone can do it.”
- U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced a bill that would end family separations and set minimum health and safety standards at U.S. Border Patrol stations where migrant children are being held.
- Some of the best pizza in Portland is coming to the westside. Ranch Pizza, which currently serves its deep-dish, square-shaped Detroit-style pies out of a heavily-trafficked spot in Northeast Portland, is opening a second location across the river.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Portland is one of a select few cities screening Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie in 35mm. Last time the Hollywood Theatre held a special screening of one of his movies, the legendary director made a surprise appearance.
MUST-LISTEN:
- On her debut album, D.Y.K.E., KayelaJ tackles her inner demons. The ease with which Johnson is so open so early on in her discography is something to be respected and recognized.
