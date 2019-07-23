WHAT TO KNOW:
- KBOO staff members are petitioning to recall the Portland radio station’s president and vice president. The petition accuses the station’s interim leaders of union-busting and creating a culture of fear, and of violating KBOO’s own bylaws.
- Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is arguing that a lawsuit filed against him by a Portland business owner is an attempt to stifle his First Amendment rights. He also says he can’t get a fair hearing in Portland because of the “hostile media environment.”
- A silent bike ride will honor a cyclist killed in Southeast Portland—in the 27th traffic-related death of the year. The intersection is a popular crossing spot for students to access their local elementary school.
- Breakside Brewery is going on a summer road trip, pouring beer from a remodeled 1973 Winnebago. The WinneBEERgo has eight taps, an 8-track and some sweet shag carpeting.
- The belief that pedestrians are just a thing that gets in the way of cars isn’t going to be purged from our collective unconscious overnight. But starting last month, the official policy of the city of Portland is that cars are just a thing that gets in the way of pedestrians.
WHERE TO EAT:
- There are only a handful of kosher food carts in America, and one of them is in a gas station parking lot in Southwest Portland.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here’s where to pub crawl in Southeast Portland, the quadrant with superior sours, the city’s best new brewery and German-style classics.
