WHAT TO KNOW:
- Should a public library rent space from a church that condemns being gay? The city of Salem says yes.
- Hood River-based Tofurky, which makes soy-based meat alternative products, filed a lawsuit July 22 challenging an Arkansas law that would fine the company for labeling its products as meat products—or using words like “burger,” “sausage” or “hot dog.”
- Employees at the Multnomah Athletic Club are attempting to unionize, the club’s interim general manager warned members in an email last week.
- The family of an Oregon woman who died last year of complications from the flu at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility is getting money from the prison.
- A leading Sasquatch researcher is opening Oregon’s first Bigfoot museum. We got a sneak peek.
- Where was Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during the vegan milkshake protest? Not in this hemisphere, it turns out.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard hasn’t always reflected the dream of its namesake. That’s why the groundbreaking of a collection of black-owned local businesses within the Alberta Commons shopping center was so meaningful.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Here are the five best bars to visit in Portland right now.
