WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Washington Post columnist lambasted college athletic directors this week for staying at a glamorous Ritz oceanside hotel while not paying student athletes. Her top target: The University of Oregon’s athletic director.
- The city of Portland will have to convince the Oregon Court of Appeals that it acted appropriately when it set controversial new building height limits in Chinatown last year. Critics said proposed skyscrapers would throw the Lan Su Chinese Garden in shade and dominate low-rise shops.
- Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is coming to Portland on Oct. 2 for a talk at Revolution Hall. It’s been more than two years since Franken resigned from his role as U.S. Senator after allegations surfaced that he had forced a woman into an unwanted kiss during a 2006 U.S.O. tour.
- In a group call with reporters yesterday, Gov. Kate Brown broke her silence on Senate Bill 1013, the controversial legislation that was aimed at gutting Oregon’s death penalty but instead sowed widespread confusion.
- The average student at Oregon Health and Science University borrows $14,675 worth of student loans in a year. OHSU is ranked ninth among U.S. public colleges and universities where students go in the most debt to attend.
- After sitting empty for more than a decade, the Guild Theatre finally has a new tenant. Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya opened Wednesday in the historic former movie theater, selling manga, comics, stationery and a whole section dedicated to Studio Ghibli merch.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- If you can ignore the overly glossy finish—and perhaps wait a few weeks before its distillery operation really gets rolling—it’s likely Shine will grow on you as a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s still drunk on its own newness.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- WW caught up with John Heder, who’s taking Napoleon Dynamite on the road to mark its 15th anniversary, including a screening this week at Aladdin Theater. “I just remember the mouth breathing,” Heder recalls.
Comments