- Portland and Seattle soccer fans protested a league ban on antifascist symbol flags by not cheering for the first 33 minutes of Friday night’s game.
- Nearly nine in 10 Portlanders are unhappy with how City Hall is handling homelessness. In a recent survey, people in every racial and age demographic said the number of people experiencing homelessness is the top challenge facing the city.
- The Oregon Senate Democrats announced Friday they will waive the proposed fines against the 11 Senate Republicans who twice walked off the job during the 2019 session in order to deny the Senate a quorum.
- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place a 1972 ruling that allows for non-unanimous jury verdicts. She warned that overturning the law could invalidate the convictions of people currently behind bars.
- Garrett Epps found himself in an odd place on Aug. 17: in lock-down at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry with his family as a group of right-wing marchers unexpectedly walked past on their way back downtown.
- A Portland farm created Rosie the Riveter corn maze this year to promote gender equality. The farm said the maze is a special dedication to the Women’s National Soccer Team.
