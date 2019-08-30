WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Portland man charged with setting a fire in a homeless camp on Aug. 15 was angry at police for not cracking down on homeless people. The fire destroyed a tent in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
- A man who fled police on a motorcycle, then crashed, is the 35th traffic death in Portland this year. That’s more deaths on city roads than in all of 2018.
- Megan Rapinoe just won the Golden Boot in the World Cup. What does she do for an encore? Launch a company with her twin sister, Rachael Rapinoe, and ask professional athletes to treat their pain with cannabis.
- Speaking of which: New rules went in Washington state ban CBD food and drinks from being sold outside of licensed cannabis retailers. That means Oregon is now the last state left on the West Coast where consumers can buy CBD products from the grocery store.
- Wlnsvey Campos, a caseworker for Family Promise of Beaverton, yesterday announced her candidacy to replace the longest-serving Democrat in the Oregon House.
- Portland skies crackled with lightning early yesterday morning and downed a tree in Gladstone. We want to see your best shots of the storm.
