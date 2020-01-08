TWO HATE CRIMES TARGET IMMIGRANTS: Oregon opened the new year with two shocking hate crimes. On Jan. 6, the Deschutes County district attorney charged 53-year-old Eugene resident James Lamb with bias crime, attempted murder, and strangulation after he allegedly attacked a 70-year-old Indian immigrant who owns a motel, and expressed a desire to "rid America of people like her." Days earlier, on Jan. 3, the Multnomah County district attorney charged Jasmine Campbell, 23, with bias crime for allegedly forcibly removing a Muslim woman's hijab, attempting to choke her with it, and rubbing it across her genitals and breasts. Lamb and Campbell are the first two Oregonians to be charged with bias crimes in 2020. The charges follow last year's revisions of the state's hate crime law, which hadn't been updated since 1981. "This is a critical time for marginalized communities to get support," says Zakir Khan, board chair of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Oregon chapter.