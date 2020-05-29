“OED had previously reported a backlog of 38,000 cases, which on its own is a large but understandable number given the volume of claims the state has been inundated with,” Merkley wrote. “But we now know that while OED has processed 366,000 claims, many of them have not actually been paid. As many as 200,000 Oregonians have yet to receive benefits in order to pay bills, buy groceries, pay rent or mortgages, and weather this crisis with dignity.

“There are thousands of Oregonians waiting for answers about the cause for this delay. OED’s lack of proactive communication with the public has rightly created intense frustration.”

Although Erickson leads a state agency and reports to Gov. Kate Brown, much of the money OED distributes come through the federal government—and Congress dramatically expanded the range and amount of unemployment benefits available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic though the federal CARES Act.

Merkley, a former speaker of the Oregon House, has plenty of experience dealing with state agency directors, and he made plain to Erickson the consequences of her agency’s struggles.