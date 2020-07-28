Oregon suddenly crossed the bleak threshold of 300 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, after reporting 14 new deaths today. The state's death toll now sits at 303.
Tuesday's tally is the largest in a single day since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous record of 9. That figure was reported only last week.
COVID-19 deaths are surging across Oregon, following close behind an rise in new cases that started in June. State health officials blame the increased transmission on informal gatherings, from bachelor parties to barbecues.
Among the deaths reported today is a 26-year-old man found dead in his Yamhill County home. That's the youngest person in Oregon whose death has been linked to COVID-19.
The state offered few details on his demise. "The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death," the Oregon Health Authority said.
Oregon recorded 342 new cases today, 74 in Multnomah County. Those numbers remain in keeping with previous days' reports, as the virus' spread shows few signs of disapearing.
