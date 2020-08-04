That number is in part a result of a recent spike at East Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton, where 48 inmates tested positive for the virus on Monday, Aug. 3, as well as three staff, bringing the facility’s total to 164 inmate and 14 staff infections.
"We take the new cases of COVID-19 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution seriously, and the health of our employees and the people we incarcerate is our highest priority," department spokeswoman Jennifer Black told WW. "We will continue to test the adults in custody (AIC) who show symptoms, screen employees before they enter the institution, sanitize common areas, isolate those with symptoms and educate AICs on how to stop the spread of this disease."
