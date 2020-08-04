Newly released data from the Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) shows that 491 adults in custody have COVID-19, as well as 126 corrections staff.

That number is in part a result of a recent spike at East Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton, where 48 inmates tested positive for the virus on Monday, Aug. 3, as well as three staff, bringing the facility’s total to 164 inmate and 14 staff infections.

That makes EOCI the leader in COVID-19 infections of incarcerated adults in ODOC facilities, followed by Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, Ore. with 144 active inmate cases, and Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, which has tallied 143 active inmate cases.
Since the first Oregon inmate was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27, 2020, 340 adults in custody have recovered from the virus, as well as 56 corrections staff. One inmate died from COVID-19 in May.

"We take the new cases of COVID-19 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution seriously, and the health of our employees and the people we incarcerate is our highest priority," department spokeswoman Jennifer Black told WW. "We will continue to test the adults in custody (AIC) who show symptoms, screen employees before they enter the institution, sanitize common areas, isolate those with symptoms and educate AICs on how to stop the spread of this disease."